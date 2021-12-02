Sweden says could impose new COVID-19 measures next week

The Swedish Public Health Agency said on Thursday it could impose new restrictions as early as next week to fight the coronavirus pandemic and a rising tide of infections.

Sweden introduced vaccine passes for indoor events with more than 100 people at the beginning of this month and indicated additional measures might be needed to curb the spread of the virus. "We may have to take measures already next week," Karin Tegmark Wisell, director-general of Sweden's Public Health Agency, told a news conference.

She said the measures could include general advice such as keeping a distance from other people but gave no precise details. Health Minister Lena Hallengren said the government and the health agency would present a common plan next week. "We are facing an uncertain winter," she said.

Tegmark Wisell said the health agency was watching the development of the Omicron coronavirus variant closely. Much remains unknown about the new variant, which was first found last month in southern Africa and has spread to at least two dozen countries.

Sweden's first confirmed case of the variant was detected on Monday, after which at least two new cases have been found in the country. Unlike many European countries, Sweden has not experienced a new wave of infections but there have been early signs the pandemic is picking up pace, although hospitalizations remain relatively low.

