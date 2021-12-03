Left Menu

Hawaii finds Omicron variant, says it is case of community spread

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 07:01 IST
Hawaii's Department of Health on Thursday confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, saying it was a case of community spread and the person had no history of travel.

The person, an Oahu resident, had moderate symptoms. The person had previously been infected with COVID-19 but had not been vaccinated, the Department of Health said in a statement.

Hawaii becomes the fifth U.S. state to detect the variant, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nine.

