Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections.The measures include excluding unvaccinated people across the country from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The measures include excluding unvaccinated people across the country from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.

At least 68.9 per cent of Germans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, short of the government's aim of a minimum 75 per cent vaccination rate. The number of unvaccinated residents has been blamed as a key factor in a surge of new virus cases in recent weeks.

Official figures suggest that the infection rate may now be stabilising, but at too high a level.

The national disease control centre on Saturday reported 64,510 new daily cases and a seven-day infection rate of 442.7 new cases per 1,00,000 residents. Another 378 deaths in 24 hours brought Germany's total in the pandemic to 1,02,946.

"Every one of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, speechless and helpless," Merkel said in her video message. "This is so bitter because it is avoidable. With the effective and safe vaccines, we have the key to this in our hands." She renewed a plea to Germans to take the virus seriously, adding that the new omicron variant "appears to be even more contagious than the previous ones." "Get vaccinated, no matter whether it's a first vaccination or a booster," Merkel said. "Every vaccination helps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

