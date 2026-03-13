Yuan Holds Strength Amidst Middle East Tension
Despite tensions arising from escalating conflicts in the Middle East, China's yuan demonstrated resilience, poised for a weekly strengthening. Various factors, including China's diversified energy sources and stable economic indicators, play roles in supporting the yuan's robustness, even as global markets react to rising oil prices and inflation fears.
China's yuan was weaker against the dollar on Friday, yet poised for a weekly enhancement amid heightened Middle East tensions. Investors eyed growing conflict in the region and subsequent financial market volatility with caution.
The yuan slipped slightly in the spot market, with an onshore rate of 6.8867 per dollar, aligning for a potential 0.28% gain this week. Offshore rates similarly dipped. Meanwhile, Iran's heightened aggressive stance in the Middle East raises concerns about prolonged discord and soaring oil prices.
ANZ economists noted China's resilience to potential energy shocks due to its robust domestic energy capacity and diversified energy strategies. Prior to market opening, China's central bank set the yuan's official midpoint at 6.9007, slightly weaker than the previous setting. Meanwhile, the CFETS yuan basket index climbed to a new high, marking increased traction against major currencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
