Strengthening India's Air Defence: Insights from Ex-IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

As conflicts in West Asia continue, former IAF Chief V R Chaudhari emphasizes the need for India to enhance its air defense with advanced weapon systems and radars. He highlights the evolving role of drones in warfare, cautioning against over-reliance on them. The ongoing West Asia conflict prompts strategic discussions at an Indian conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, ex-IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari underscores the necessity for India to bolster its air defense capabilities. He stressed the critical need for more advanced weapon systems, radars, and a robust integration of various operational capabilities.

While discussing the increasing use of drones in modern warfare, as seen in Ukraine and West Asia, Chaudhari warned against relying solely on these unmanned systems, emphasizing they should enhance but not replace existing military efforts.

The former military leader's remarks came during a national conclave hosted by Synergia in Bengaluru, where defense and strategic affairs experts convened to explore the implications of the West Asia conflict, highlighting its potential to inform India's future military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

