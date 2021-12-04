Left Menu

Delhi logs 51 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi reported 51 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the health bulletin on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

New Delhi reported 51 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the health bulletin on Saturday. As per the health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone to 14,41,295.

The city has 322 active cases. The national capital reported no death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll has gone up to 25,098. The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.08 per cent. The bulletin said 64826 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 3,11,65,273.

1,04,328 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

