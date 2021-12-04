Rajasthan logs 26 fresh Covid cases

Rajasthan recorded 26 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 9,54,874 on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the new cases, 10 were reported from Bikaner, nine from Jaipur, two each in Barmer and Dungarpur, and one each in Jhunjhunu, Pali and Udaipur.

Meanwhile, over 10 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid in the state on Saturday, an official said.

Medical education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya informed that a total of 10,32,555 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

In Nagaur district, a maximum of 1,69,860 people were inoculated, while in Hanumangarh district, 1,15,844 people received jabs.

At present, there are 213 active cases in the state, while a total of 9,45,706 patients have recuperated from the infection so far.

The death toll due to the virus stood at 8,955.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)