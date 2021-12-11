Taiwan confirms first cases of Omicron variant

Taiwan confirmed on Saturday its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad.

The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States. Like all entrants, they were tested on arrival and were already subject to two weeks of quarantine.

