Maha: Nagpur reports its first Omicron case; man who returned from West Africa found infected

Nagpur in Maharashtra reported its first Omicron case on Sunday with a 40-year-old man testing positive for this variant of coronavirus after returning from a West African country, an official said. Talking to PTI, Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC commissioner Radhakrishnan B said, The man, a local resident, came from a country in West Africa around eight days back.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:29 IST
Nagpur in Maharashtra reported its first Omicron case on Sunday with a 40-year-old man testing positive for this variant of coronavirus after returning from a West African country, an official said. With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases has gone up to 18. Talking to PTI, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Radhakrishnan B said, ''The man, a local resident, came from a country in West Africa around eight days back. On his arrival, he tested positive for COVID-19. After that, he was admitted to a city hospital and his sample was sent for genome sequencing. The report that came today confirmed that he is infected with the Omicron variant.'' But all his contacts have tested negative for the infection, he said. The patient's condition is stable and he is keeping well, the commissioner said, adding, ''We will be monitoring him closely.''

