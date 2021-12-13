Left Menu

Antibody response from China Zhifei's COVID shot weaker against Omicron

Zhifei Longcom also said on Monday a Phase III clinical trial showed its vaccine had a 81.43% efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, slightly lower than the 81.76% rate that its parent company Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products announced in August.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:05 IST
Antibody response from China Zhifei's COVID shot weaker against Omicron
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical said on Monday a small laboratory test showed its COVID-19 vaccine could trigger antibodies against the Omicron variant though the response was weaker than against an older variant of the virus. The unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products is the first Chinese vaccine developer to announce early data on how its COVID-19 vaccine work against Omicron, which has triggered global alarm about another surge in infections.

Cases of Omicron have already been reported in 57 nations. Zhifei Longcom said neutralising antibodies against Omicron were detected in samples from 78% of 32 subjects who had completed a three-shot inoculation course a month earlier.

Among the 32 subjects, 16 received their second and third doses more than four months apart, and all of them had neutralising antibodies to Omicron. But the level of antibodies showed an approximate three-fold drop compared with that seen against the original coronavirus. The firm did not provide further details in the readings, and the shot's protection rate against Omicron-caused infection, severe disease or death remained unclear.

The shot has been approved in China, Indonesia and Uzbekistan. Zhifei Longcom also said on Monday a Phase III clinical trial showed its vaccine had a 81.43% efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, slightly lower than the 81.76% rate that its parent company Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products announced in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021