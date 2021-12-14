Maha: Three members of family returned from Uganda test positive for coronavirus

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-12-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 00:12 IST
Three of the four members of a family with a travel history to Uganda who returned to Phaltan tehsil in Satara district of Maharashtra recently have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Satara district civil surgeon said the samples of all the four have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to ascertain if they have been infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

''A family of four - a couple and their two daughters- came to Phaltan from Uganda on December 9. They were traced and subjected to RT-PCR tests on Monday. Out of which the couple and their elder daughter tested positive for coronavirus. Report of their younger daughter came inconclusive,'' civil surgeon Dr Subhash Chavan said. He said all four are currently admitted to the sub-district hospital in Phaltan.

The three patients have no symptoms and are in stable condition. Their oxygen saturation level is around 99 per cent, Dr Chavan said.

''We have sent their (all the four) samples to the NIV for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have been infected with the Omicron variant,'' he added. As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of Omicron cases stood at 20, as per the state health department.

