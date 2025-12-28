Uche Ikpeazu Secures Dramatic Draw for Uganda Against Tanzania

Uche Ikpeazu salvaged a point for Uganda with a late header, earning a 1-1 draw against Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Rabat on Saturday. Both teams registered their first points after opening defeats.

Tanzania led after Simon Msuva scored a 59th-minute penalty for a handball, but Uganda levelled late to deny Tanzania a historic win. The match came alive in the second half after Rogers Mato's early near-miss for Uganda.

Ikpeazu equalized with a diving header, and Uganda had a chance to win after a penalty was awarded. However, Allan Okello's miss ensured both teams shared the spoils. The draw maintains the tension in Group C as the race for the last 16 continues.