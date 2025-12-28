Left Menu

Uche Ikpeazu Secures Dramatic Draw for Uganda Against Tanzania

In a thrilling Group C encounter of the Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda's Uche Ikpeazu netted a late equaliser against Tanzania, while Allan Okello missed a decisive penalty, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The match, held in Rabat, marked the first point for both teams in their 2025 campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 01:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uche Ikpeazu salvaged a point for Uganda with a late header, earning a 1-1 draw against Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Rabat on Saturday. Both teams registered their first points after opening defeats.

Tanzania led after Simon Msuva scored a 59th-minute penalty for a handball, but Uganda levelled late to deny Tanzania a historic win. The match came alive in the second half after Rogers Mato's early near-miss for Uganda.

Ikpeazu equalized with a diving header, and Uganda had a chance to win after a penalty was awarded. However, Allan Okello's miss ensured both teams shared the spoils. The draw maintains the tension in Group C as the race for the last 16 continues.

