Late Drama in Uganda vs Tanzania African Clash
Uche Ikpeazu scored a late equalizer for Uganda before Allan Okello missed a crucial penalty in their African Cup of Nations match against Tanzania, ending in a 1-1 draw. This result leaves both teams with their first point in Group C after initial defeats by Tunisia and Nigeria.
In a dramatic Group C clash at the Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda's Uche Ikpeazu delivered a late equalizer against East African rivals Tanzania, resulting in a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Rabat.
The match took a decisive turn in the 59th minute when Simon Msuva converted a penalty for Tanzania, following a handball incident in the box. Uganda, however, equalized through Ikpeazu's impressive diving header, narrowly avoiding another defeat in their group campaign.
With the opportunity to clinch a late victory, Uganda was awarded a penalty, but Allan Okello's shot sailed over the bar, leaving both teams with just one point each as they recover from their opening losses to Tunisia and Nigeria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
