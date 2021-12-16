Left Menu

Brazil registers 301 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-12-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 04:01 IST
Brazil registered 301 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 5,446 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as four of the nation's 27 federative units failed to provide complete numbers following a Friday hacking incident.

The South American country has now registered a total of 617,271 coronavirus deaths and 22,201,221 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

