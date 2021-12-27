Left Menu

Gujarat reports 24 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 73; 17 discharged so far

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:18 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat on Monday reported 24 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, raising the tally in this segment in the state to 73, an official said.

Ahmedabad city led with 13 new cases, comprising nine with international travel history and four with no travel history, the state department official said.

All the four cases reported in Gandhinagar city had international travel history, while the three people detected with the new variant in Rajkot city did not have any travel history, the department said in a release.

One case each was reported in Amreli, Anand, Bharuch and Vadodara districts, it added.

Of the Omicron caseload of 73, a total of 17 people have been discharged, the official added.

Ahmedabad has 24 Omicron cases, followed by 17 in Vadodara, he said, adding that 12 districts have reported patients with the new variant so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

