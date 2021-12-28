Left Menu

France further tightens COVID measures, but no curfew for New Year's Eve

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-12-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 00:11 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that in response to a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government is narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four, but there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve. Castex also said that from Monday and for the next three weeks, all public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events, and to 5000 people for outdoor events.

Consumption of drinks and food will be banned in long-distance transport and home working will become mandatory for at least three days per week where possible, Castex said.

