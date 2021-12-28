France further tightens COVID measures, but no curfew for New Year's Eve
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that in response to a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government is narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four, but there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve. Castex also said that from Monday and for the next three weeks, all public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events, and to 5000 people for outdoor events.
Consumption of drinks and food will be banned in long-distance transport and home working will become mandatory for at least three days per week where possible, Castex said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- New Year's Eve
- Castex
- French
- Jean Castex
ALSO READ
U.S. crosses 50 million COVID-19 cases as Delta dominates amid Omicron emergence
Omicron variant could replace Delta strain globally: Head of Russian Gamaleya Institute
China's Brii says its COVID-19 antibody cocktail retains activity against Omicron
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more
Britain says Omicron spreading at 'phenomenal rate'