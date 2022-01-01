Left Menu

China reports 231 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 31 vs 195 day earlier

China reported 231 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 31, up from 195 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 175 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, higher than 166 a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 07:41 IST
China reports 231 new COVID-19 cases for Dec 31 vs 195 day earlier

China reported 231 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 31, up from 195 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 175 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, higher than 166 a day earlier. All but one of the new local cases were found in the city of Xian, capital of the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 38 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 29 a day earlier. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Mainland China had 102,314 confirmed cases as of Friday, up by 15,243 infections compared with 87,071 cases as of Dec. 31, 2020.

