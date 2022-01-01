Left Menu

Over 600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's eve: Delhi Police

Over 600 people were fined by the Delhi Police on New Years eve for violations such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday.Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according to police. The total number of challans issued is 657, they said.Last year, police had issued 1,336 challans more than double than this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:15 IST
Over 600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's eve: Delhi Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 600 people were fined by the Delhi Police on New Year's eve for violations such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday.

Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according to police. The total number of challans issued is 657, they said.

Last year, police had issued 1,336 challans more than double than this year. The numbers are less mainly because a night curfew is in place in the national capital in view of rising Covid cases. Adequate security arrangements had been be put in place on the eve of new year to implement the guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 here, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022