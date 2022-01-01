MP COVID-19 vaccination: 36 lakh schoolchildren in 15-18 age group to be covered from Mon
The vaccination against COVID-19 of 36 lakh school children in the 15-18 age group in Madhya Pradesh will begin from Monday, with plans afoot to administer doses to 12 lakh beneficiaries in this segment on the first day, a senior health official said.There are 36 lakh registered schoolchildren in the 15-18 age group in the state and the vaccination drive for them will start from January 3, Madhya Pradesh Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla told PTI on Saturday.We have plans to administer doses to 12 lakh children on Monday.
- Country:
- India
The vaccination against COVID-19 of 36 lakh school children in the 15-18 age group in Madhya Pradesh will begin from Monday, with plans afoot to administer doses to 12 lakh beneficiaries in this segment on the first day, a senior health official said.
There are 36 lakh registered schoolchildren in the 15-18 age group in the state and the vaccination drive for them will start from January 3, Madhya Pradesh Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla told PTI on Saturday.
''We have plans to administer doses to 12 lakh children on Monday. The state had earlier set a record of 30 lakh doses in a single day. However, with children, we can't be hasty. After covering schoolchildren, we will target school dropouts,'' he explained.
Meanwhile, Shukla said 98 percent of eligible beneficiaries, or 5.22 crore out of 5.49 crore, have got the second dose of the vaccine in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh schoolchildren
- lakh
- Shukla
- Madhya
- Dr Santosh Shukla
ALSO READ
IAF chopper crash: SBI hands over Rs 48.40 lakh cheque to deceased Lance Naik's family
Second generation Honda Amaze crosses 2 lakh cumulative retail sales mark
KSUM’s Corner raises Rs 50 lakh via IAN Fund
Investors poorer by over Rs 4.65 lakh cr as markets go into tailspin
Govt rules out hike in minimum selling prices of sugar; exports may touch 60 lakh tonnes in 2021-22