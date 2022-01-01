Bengal reports 2 fresh Omicron cases, tally rises to 16

Two more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16, a senior health official said on Saturday.

One of the new patients came from Odisha while a local person tested positive for Omicron at the India-Bangladesh international border in Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

''The person who came from Odisha, and the one who tested positive at Petrapole are undergoing treatment in Kolkata. The total number of cases has increased to 16,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, five other travellers who recently arrived in West Bengal from other countries tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

