U'khand reports 259 Covid cases

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 259 Covid cases, the highest single-day spike since June 17 last year, when 264 cases were reported, according to official data.

Of the fresh cases, Nainital district reported the maximum 91 cases, Dehradun 77, Udham Singh Nagar 34, Pauri 28, Haridwar 15, Pithoragarh 8, Tehri 5 and Almora one, the Covid control room here said. There are 506 active Covid cases in the state at present, it said.

Covid trajectory has been showing a steady upward trend of late in the state which reported 38 positive cases on December 29; 59 on December 30; 88 on December 31 and 118 on January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)