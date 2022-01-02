Left Menu

Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of COVID cases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:35 IST
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said there was still a danger of a surge in hospitalization due to a large number of coronavirus cases even as early data suggests the Omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe.

"The only difficulty is that if you have so many many cases, even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is with Delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the healthcare system," Fauci said in an interview on Sunday with CNN.

