Temporary Ceasefire Allows Vital Repairs at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has successfully brokered a temporary local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This agreement is crucial as it allows the restoration of a backup power supply to Ukraine's strategically important Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is the fifth ceasefire arrangement orchestrated by the IAEA. Rafael Grossi, the agency's director general, emphasized the significance of the temporary truce in a public statement released on Friday.

Grossi also highlighted that the IAEA has previously facilitated four other temporary ceasefires. These agreements have allowed for several important repairs to power lines connected to the Zaporizhzhia facility, underscoring the agency's role in maintaining the plant's operational safety and security.