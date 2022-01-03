Left Menu

Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:27 IST
Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit 103 cases on Monday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Oct. 8.

The number of new cases in Tokyo has been on the rise since the end of last month. Monday's figure is up from 84 reported the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

