Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit the highest since Oct. 8 at 103 cases on Monday, the Tokyo government said as more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 come to light.

There have been fears of a rebound in coronavirus cases as highways and airports filled with travelers during the New Year's holidays. The number of new cases in Tokyo has been on the rise since the end of last month and Monday's figure is up from 84 the previous day.

The number of new daily infections in Okinawa, which hosts popular beach resorts, reached 130 on Monday, the highest since Sept. 25, public broadcaster NHK reported.

