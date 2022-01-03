Over 2,000 passengers stuck on ship at Goa port as their COVID-19 testing continues

More than 2,000 passengers were still stuck on a cruise ship a day after it docked in Goa following arrival from Mumbai, as their testing for COVID-19 continued on Monday.

Local authorities made it clear that no one would be allowed to disembark from the vessel until the testing process is completed. The testing of the passengers was necessitated after one crew member was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday, an official said.

He said the exact number of passengers infected with the coronavirus would be known later in the day after the entire process of testing their samples is completed.

The Cordelia ship, operated by a private cruise liner firm, had arrived at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) here from Mumbai on Sunday.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday told reporters that the ship operator had been asked to conduct the tests of all the passengers, and they would not be allowed to disembark if they are found infected with the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Goa reported 388 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, as per official data.

