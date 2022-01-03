Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts on-site inspection of Civil Hospital in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of the Civil Hospital in Khatima on Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:12 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts on-site inspection of Civil Hospital in Khatima
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacting with the patients of Khatima civil hospital. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of the Civil Hospital in Khatima on Monday. He spoke to the patients admitted to the hospital and their relatives during the inspection and inquired in detail about the various medical facilities being provided in the hospital for the patients.

The attendants expressed satisfaction with the medical facilities being provided in the hospital. Dhami asked in detail about the CT scan machine provided by Boeing Institute to the Civil Hospital in Khatima through Air India. He directed the officials of the Health Department to take swift action to provide the facility of CT scan in the hospital at the earliest. He also directed the officials to set up equipment related to eye checkups at the earliest. Dhami also inspected developmental works including the construction of the Khatima bypass in his constituency today. (ANI)

