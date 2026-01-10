Inferno in the Outback: Australia's Fierce Bushfire Battle

Thousands of firefighters are tirelessly battling fierce bushfires raging across Australia's southeast, with a special focus on Victoria and New South Wales. The fires have destroyed numerous homes and infrastructure, leaving over 38,000 homes and businesses without power, particularly affecting residents in Victoria.

Victoria's Premier, Jacinta Allan, expressed her gratitude to the firefighters aiding in this critical time, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the dire circumstances, emphasizing the 'extreme and dangerous' nature of the fire weather threatening these regions.

Significant efforts continue as cooler temperatures are predicted, potentially offering some relief as the nation battles one of its worst fire incidents since the catastrophic Black Summer of 2019-2020.