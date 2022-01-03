Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh inoculates 1,785 teenagers with Covaxin on first day

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Along with the rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years.

Of the 98,000 teenage beneficiaries in the north-eastern state, as many as1,785 were inoculated with Covaxin on the first day, a senior health official said.

Changlang district recorded the highest number of teenager vaccination at 425, followed by Tawang at 237, Changlang at 212, East Siang at 169.

Capital Complex – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- registered 118 such inoculations, the official said.

The drive, during the day, was conducted in 105 sessions in various health facilities of Arunachal Pradesh, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.

''From Wednesday, health workers will be visiting higher secondary schools and secondary schools to vaccinate the eligible population," he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appealed to all parents to get their children in the age bracket of 15-18 years vaccinated at the earliest.

"Nationwide #COVID19vaccination of children between 15 and 18 years has begun. I urge all parents to get their children vaccinated. Get your appointment online or may walk in at your nearest vaccination centre. #IndiaFightsCOVID19,'' Khandu said on his official Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

