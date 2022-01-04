Left Menu

US: Oregon reports over 9K new cases after holiday

PTI | Portland | Updated: 04-01-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 07:04 IST
US: Oregon reports over 9K new cases after holiday
Oregon reported more than 9,700 new cases of COVID-19 from the holiday weekend on Monday and smashed a previous record for weekly coronavirus cases with an average of about 2,400 new daily cases as the omicron variant took hold.

The state also hit a single-day high for new cases on Thursday, with 3,534 confirmed or presumptive infections.

The Oregon Health Authority says 18.2% of COVID-19 tests administered over the long weekend were positive for the virus, the highest rate to date.

Hospitalisations, however, hovered at 498 people, less than half the number at the previous peak. Eleven deaths were reported.

