Swedish King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace said in a statement.

