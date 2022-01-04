Swedish King and Queen test positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:51 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the palace said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace said in a statement.
Also Read: Sweden tightens COVID restrictions as cases mount
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
Advertisement