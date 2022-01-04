Left Menu

MP: Rs 200 fine for not wearing mask in Bhopal

Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200 to make people aware about the prevention of pandemic, said Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, in-charge of the district.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:17 IST
A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Bhopal from Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee of the Bhopal district. “In view of rising COVID-19 cases, a campaign will start in Bhopal district from Wednesday. Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200 to make people aware about the prevention of pandemic,” said Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, in-charge of the district. As many as 8,500 beds are available in Bhopal hospitals and their number is being increased, he said. “All the oxygen plants in the hospitals are in good condition,” the minister added.

Crowds in public places should be controlled and there should be an awareness campaign for shopkeepers and customers, Singh told officials.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 308 new coronavirus cases including 69 in Bhopal, while the death toll increased by one.

