Amid rising COVID-19 cases, BMC again modifies criterion for sealing buildings

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A residential building will be sealed only if at least ten COVID-19 cases are detected on the premises, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

The civic body thus revised the protocol which had been changed only the day before as the new daily cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday.

The protocol was revised ''considering difficulties faced in sealing many small buildings with fewer floors or flats,'' it said in a statement.

Now, a building, or a wing of a building complex, will be sealed if 20 per cent of occupied flats are found affected by COVID-19 and there are at least 10 cases on the premises.

On Monday, the BMC had said a building or a wing of a complex will be sealed if more than 20 per cent of occupied flats have COVID-19 patients. But this would have led to unnecessary sealing of many small housing societies, said an official.

Presently, Mumbai has 389 sealed buildings and 16 containment zones in slums and chawls.

