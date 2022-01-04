Left Menu

UK to roll out daily COVID-19 testing for 100,000 critical workers

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:47 IST
UK to roll out daily COVID-19 testing for 100,000 critical workers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will roll out daily COVID-19 tests to 100,000 critical workers as the government tries to contain the spread of the Omicron variant that has led to record numbers of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said from Jan. 10 workers in sectors such as food processing, transport and border control will have access to tests on the days they work.

"We'll be rolling out lateral flow testing for all these workers available on every working day," Johnson told a press conference. "We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022