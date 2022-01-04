UK to roll out daily COVID-19 testing for 100,000 critical workers
Britain will roll out daily COVID-19 tests to 100,000 critical workers as the government tries to contain the spread of the Omicron variant that has led to record numbers of coronavirus cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said from Jan. 10 workers in sectors such as food processing, transport and border control will have access to tests on the days they work.
"We'll be rolling out lateral flow testing for all these workers available on every working day," Johnson told a press conference. "We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again."
