Goa records 592 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate at 14 pc

Goa reported 592 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with positivity rate remaining high at 13.89 per cent, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

With these additions, Goa's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,82,793, while the death toll increased to 3,525, he said, citing health department data. The state government has imposed curbs on indoor activities, while educational institutions continued to remain shut in view of the soaring cases.

The case positivity rate was 13.89 per cent on Tuesday, which was lower than Monday's 26.43 per cent. The positivity rate was 10.7 per cent on Sunday.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Monday, Goa had reported 631 COVID-19 cases.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,76,505 after 67 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 2,763 active cases.

''With 4,261 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 16,41,352," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,82,793, new cases 592, death toll 3,525, discharged 1,76,505, active cases 2,763, samples tested till date 16,41,352.

