French President rules out new restrictions ahead of Wednesday pandemic meeting

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 02:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron late on Tuesday after being asked about a need for new health restrictions amid a surge in COVID infections ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday said that the relevant decisions had already been taken last week.

Asked about how to refinance France's heavy debt due to the pandemic, the president said that this would be possible through increased economic activity, adding that as long as he was in office, there would be no tax hikes.

France registered around 270,00 new daily cases earlier on Tuesday, a new record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

