Brazil reports 18,759 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours as infections rise again

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 02:39 IST
Brazil has had 18,759 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 175 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 22,323,837 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 619,384, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

