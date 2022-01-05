Left Menu

Over 42,000 in central COVID quarantine in China's Xian

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:29 IST
More than 42,000 people in the Chinese city of Xian were in centralised COVID-19 quarantine facilities as of Tuesday, a city official said on Wednesday.

Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xian, told a news briefing that residents should continue to avoid going out or leaving the city for non-essential reasons.

In Xian, which is two weeks into a lockdown, authorities reported 35 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Tuesday, compared to 95 the previous day and 150 or more per day during the Dec. 25-31 period, official data showed on Wednesday.

