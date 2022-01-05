Bulgaria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus
Bulgaria's foreign minister Teodora Genchovska has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in new infections in the Balkan country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Bulgaria registered some 6,252 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,918 on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. Health officials expect a serious rise in new infections in the coming days in the European Union's least vaccinated country due to the fast spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's foreign minister Teodora Genchovska has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in new infections in the Balkan country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Genchovska, who has been vaccinated with two doses, will remain under the doctor's supervision, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.
Her duties will be carried out by deputy foreign minister Irena Dimitrova, the ministry said. Bulgaria registered some 6,252 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,918 on Tuesday, health ministry data showed.
Health officials expect a serious rise in new infections in the coming days in the European Union's least vaccinated country due to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the ministry
- health ministry
- Balkan
- European Union's
- Bulgaria
ALSO READ
Three cases of Omicron strain detected in Colombia: Health Ministry
Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 79,097:Union Health Ministry.
Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta variant: Health Ministry
Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 78,190:Union Health Ministry.
Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 78,291:Union Health Ministry.