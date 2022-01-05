Left Menu

Bulgaria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

Bulgaria's foreign minister Teodora Genchovska has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in new infections in the Balkan country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Bulgaria registered some 6,252 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,918 on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. Health officials expect a serious rise in new infections in the coming days in the European Union's least vaccinated country due to the fast spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

05-01-2022
Bulgaria's foreign minister Teodora Genchovska has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in new infections in the Balkan country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Genchovska, who has been vaccinated with two doses, will remain under the doctor's supervision, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

Her duties will be carried out by deputy foreign minister Irena Dimitrova, the ministry said. Bulgaria registered some 6,252 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,918 on Tuesday, health ministry data showed.

Health officials expect a serious rise in new infections in the coming days in the European Union's least vaccinated country due to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

