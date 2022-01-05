Left Menu

Around 1.5 lakh children in 15-18 yrs likely to receive COVID vaccine doses: Mizoram minister

Around 1.5 lakh children between 15 and 18 years of age in Mizoram are expected to be inoculated during the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for this group of beneficiaries, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Around 1.5 lakh children between 15 and 18 years of age in Mizoram are expected to be inoculated during the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for this group of beneficiaries, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday. At least 446 children in this age group have received the first jab in the northeastern state since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation program on January 3. ''District immunization officers will make vaccination plans in their respective areas. The number of beneficiaries is believed to be around 1.5 lakh,'' Lalthangliana said. He urged people to strictly follow COVID appropriate behavior to contain the spread of the disease. State immunization officer Dr. Lalzawmi said only 28 selected beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years were inoculated on Monday, the first day of the vaccination drive for this group of people. She also said 13.21 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state since the commencement of the inoculation drive on January 16 last year. ''Over 7.31 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first jab till Tuesday, and 5.90 lakh of them have received both doses,'' the official said.

The minister also said the state government has no intention to impose lockdown and stringent restrictions as of now, despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 443 new infections, which took the tally to 1,42,691.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

