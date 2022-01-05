Croatia reports record 8,587 new COVID-19 cases in sharp daily rise
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022
Croatia reported 8,587 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 47% rise from the 5,845 recorded a day earlier, with 32 reported deaths amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
Croatia has vaccinated 55.7% of its population so far, said the Directorate for civil protection.
