Left Menu

COVID health emergency declared on more French overseas territories - government

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:20 IST
COVID health emergency declared on more French overseas territories - government
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France has declared a COVID-19 health emergency on its overseas territories of Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Mayotte, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.

Guadeloupe and the neighbouring French Caribbean island of Martinique were hit by protests in November and December, partly sparked by local anger over COVID protocols. France had already declared a COVID health emergency for Martinique.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022