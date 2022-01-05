COVID health emergency declared on more French overseas territories - government

France has declared a COVID-19 health emergency on its overseas territories of Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Mayotte, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.

Guadeloupe and the neighbouring French Caribbean island of Martinique were hit by protests in November and December, partly sparked by local anger over COVID protocols. France had already declared a COVID health emergency for Martinique.

