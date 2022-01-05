West Bengal: 28 students of North Bengal Medical College test positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

As many as 37 people, including 28 medical students of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in West Bengal's Siliguri have been tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:24 IST
Dr Sanjay Mallick, Medical Superintendent and Vice Principle, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (File pic)). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 37 people, including 28 medical students of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in West Bengal's Siliguri have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay Mallick, Medical Superintendent, and Vice-Principal, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital informed that 28 medical students, 7 nursing staff and 2 medical staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

"Situation is very alarming because the number of cases is increasing rapidly. We are still working with a full team of doctors. But if they get affected, there might be a problem in running the hospital," he said. On Tuesday, as many as 19 people, including 14 students of the hospital were tested positive.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has reported 9,073 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin stated on Tuesday. The active cases in the state now stand at 25,475. The state has also witnessed 16 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 19,810. As many as 3,768 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

