First Omicron variant case confirmed in Agra; 64 fresh infections surface

A medical officer who had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago here was confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant, the first such case in the district, which reported 64 new infections in the past 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The 48-year-old medical officer has now joined duty after he tested negative for the infection. Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava said so far, only one case of Omicron variant has been confirmed in the district. He said the medical officer tested positive for COVID-19 on December 30. His sample was sent for genome sequencing and on Wednesday, the report confirmed it to be the case of the Omicron variant. The medical officer was isolated and he joined duty after negative infection report, the CMO added. With 64 fresh cases, the number of active cases in the district has risen to 117 in the past 24 hours, the authorities said.

So far, 458 people have died from the infection in the district, whose case count stands at 25,953. Meanwhile, 5,356 teens in the age group of 15-18 have been vaccinated against Covid in the district, the Agra administration said.

