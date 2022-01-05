Left Menu

Italy reports record daily number of 189,109 coronavirus cases Wednesday

About 1.094 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with a previous 1.23 million, the health ministry said.

Italy reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday at 189,109 against 170,844 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 231 from 259.

Italy has registered 138,276 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.76 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,364 on Wednesday, up from 12,912 a day earlier.

Italy has registered 138,276 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.76 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,364 on Wednesday, up from 12,912 a day earlier.

There were 132 new admissions to intensive care units, against 153 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,428 from a previous 1,392.

