Over 61pc of targeted beneficiaries received 1st dose of COVID vaccines in Meghalaya: Official

Meghalaya on Thursday recorded 90 new COVID cases, 40 more than the previous day, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 85,021, War said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:54 IST
Over 61 per cent of 20.25 lakh targeted beneficiaries in Meghalaya have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a health department official said on Thursday.

Of the total number of immunised people, 43 per cent got both the jabs, Health Services Director Aman War said.

''Around 61.2 per cent of the people have taken the first dose and 43.9 per cent received both the jabs of COVID vaccines in the state,'' he said. South West Garo Hills district topped the list with over 92 per cent coverage of the targeted 93,836 people, while the authorities of West Khasi Hills inoculated 40 per cent of eligible beneficiaries there. Meghalaya on Thursday recorded 90 new COVID cases, 40 more than the previous day, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 85,021, War said. The death toll remained at 1,485 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Meghalaya now has 212 active cases. Three of the five patients who were infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have recovered and one has returned to his native state in Assam. Another is undergoing treatment, he said.

Twenty-three more people were cured of the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 83,324, War said. The state has conducted over 12.58 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added. PTI JOP BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

