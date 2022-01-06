Left Menu

Maha: Nashik records over 583 new COVID-19 cases; two casualties

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:12 IST
Maha: Nashik records over 583 new COVID-19 cases; two casualties
  • Country:
  • India

At least 538 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Nashik district, raising the tally of infections to 4,15,801 on Thursday, an official said. As many as 130 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two dies of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,05,171 and toll to 8,763, he said.

Of the total number of cases registered so far, 2,34,422 were from Nashik city, 1,58,577 from other parts of the district, 12,728 from Malegaon and 6,158 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 30,47,189 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,790 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022