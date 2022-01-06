Left Menu

Over 50K more Delhi teens get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:42 IST
Over 50K more Delhi teens get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 56,000 teenagers in Delhi belonging to the 15-17 age group received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, according to official figures.

The drive was started at 169 centres in the national capital on Monday.

On January 6, 5.30 pm, a total of 55,979 children in the age bracket of 15-17 were vaccinated across Delhi.

The Northeast district scored the highest number of inoculations till 5.30 pm on Thursday with 8,199 jabs, followed by the Southwest district with 6,943.

West Delhi district administered the lowest number of 2,964 vaccine doses to teenagers on Thursday, the data showed.

In a massive surge, Delhi recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of new cases recorded on Thursday is 41 per cent more than the figure the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022