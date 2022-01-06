Italy's coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 219,441 Thursday

Italy reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday at 219,441 against 189,109 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 198 from 231.

Italy has registered 138,474 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.975 million cases to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)