France now has over 200,000 new coronavirus cases on average per day

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:47 IST
France reported 261,481 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose well above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic.

Also Read: France says Omicron to be dominant variant soon, resists new restrictions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

